Yemeni rebels say they killed alleged Saudi agent
Yemen's Houthi rebels say they have killed the man they hold responsible for the recent assassination of their leader's brother, adding that the man was a spy for archenemy Saudi Arabia.
The rebel-run authorities in the capital, Sanaa, released a statement on Wednesday evening, saying their fighters killed 54-year-old Mohamed Ali Qayed Dawy in an operation in central Marib province.
Marib is controlled by forces loyal to Yemen's Saudi-backed government.
The Houthis last month said an assassin killed their leader Abdel Malek al-Houthi's brother, Ibrahim al-Houthi.
Since 2015, a Saudi-led coalition has been waging war against the Houthis on behalf of Yemen's internationally recognized government.
The coalition's spokesman, Col. Turki al-Maliki, has denied allegations about the kingdom's involvement in Ibrahim's killing and blamed it on internal disputes among the Houthis.
