Syria activists: Strikes kill 3, including woman, her child

In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian President Bashar Assad, second right, meets with a Russian delegation in Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Assad said his forces' recent victories in the northwestern province of Idlib "show the determination of the people and the army to strike terrorists, until all parts of Syria are liberated." (SANA via AP)

Syrian opposition activists say airstrikes targeting the country's last major rebel stronghold, the northwestern province of Idlib, have killed three civilians, including a woman and her child.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the airstrikes hit in the village of Basqala on the southern edge of Idlib.

The opposition's Syrian Civil Defense rescue group, also known as White Helmets, said its members helped treat the wounded and handed over the bodies of the dead to their families in Basqala.

Syrian government forces have been on the offensive since April 30, during which they have captured all rebel-held areas in the adjoining Hama province.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The months of fighting have also displaced more than half a million toward northern parts of Idlib, already home to some 3 million people.