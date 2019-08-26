2 Swedes arrested in Finland police shooting

Finnish police say they have arrested two Swedish men on suspicion of involvement in the shooting of two officers in southern Finland.

In a statement Monday, police said the men, ages approximately 30 and 25, were arrested Sunday evening in the Tampere region, north of the site of the incident.

The shooting took place before dawn Sunday in an industrial area in Porvoo, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) northeast of Helsinki, after police received a routine alert about undisclosed activity. When police arrived, they were fired upon.

Both officers were injured, one seriously. That officer is in a stable condition in a hospital; the other was treated and discharged.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The cause of the shooting is not known but investigations are continuing.