13 killed in crash of bus carrying Chinese tourists in Laos

Chinese state media say a bus carrying Chinese tourists crashed in Laos and at least 13 people were killed.

The official Xinhua News Agency said Tuesday another 13 aboard the bus carrying 43 Chinese tourists, a Chinese guide, a Lao driver and a Lao guide were injured, two of them seriously. Xinhua did not give the nationalities of those killed and injured.

The bus careened off a road between the Lao capital Vientiane and the northern tourist center of Luang Prabang on Monday.

Chinese diplomats referred questions to updates on the embassy website.

Xinhua said some injured were being treated in hospital in Luang Prabang, while others were resting at their hotel. A Chinese army medical team that had been in Laos also flew to Luang Prabang to assist.