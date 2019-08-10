India to bring in food supplies to Kashmir as curfew stays

A Kashmiri protester shouts slogans during an anti-India protest in Srinagar, India, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. AP Photo

Authorities enforcing a strict curfew in Indian-administered Kashmir say they will bring in trucks of essential supplies for an Islamic festival next week, as the divided Himalayan region remains in a lockdown following India's decision to strip it of its constitutional autonomy.

The indefinite curfew was briefly eased on Friday for weekly Muslim prayers in some parts of Srinagar, the region's main city, but thousands of residents are still forced to stay indoors with shops and most health clinics closed. All communications and the internet remain cut off.

The top administrative official, Baseer Khan, says essential commodities including food, grains and meat will be delivered to different parts of the region ahead of the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha on Monday.