Landslide in southeast Myanmar kills at least 10 people

A landslide has buried more than a dozen village houses in southeastern Myanmar, killing at least 10 people and injuring nearly 30.

The Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper says rescuers are using backhoes and bulldozers to clear the mud and debris from the village in Paung township. It says some residents are still missing.

The top official in Mon state, Aye Zan, has visited the site and villagers who were evacuated to a relief camp to escape floods following torrential rains.