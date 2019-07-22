Thailand’s queen mother in hospital with fever, cough

Thailand's 86-year-old Queen Mother Sirikit is being treated in a hospital for a respiratory infection.

The Royal Household Bureau said in a statement Monday that she was admitted to Chulalongkorn Hospital on Sunday after developing a fever and cough. It said her condition has improved with antibiotics but she remains in the hospital on the recommendation of her doctors.

She has been in ill health for several years.

Sirikit is the widow of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died in 2016 after seven decades on the throne. When their son, King Maha Vajiralongkorn, was coronated in May, Sirikit was granted a new official title of queen mother.

Her birthday on Aug. 12 is celebrated as Mother's Day, a national holiday in Thailand.