Israeli crews demolish Palestinian homes in east Jerusalem

Israeli work crews have begun demolishing dozens of Palestinian homes in an east Jerusalem neighborhood.

Monday's demolitions cap a years-long legal battle over the buildings, which straddle the city and the occupied West Bank.

Israel says the buildings were built illegally too close to its West Bank separation barrier. Residents say they have nowhere to build and getting permits to build homes legally is impossible.

The demolitions, which began overnight, have already destroyed several of the more than 20 apartments in the buildings.

The United Nations estimates about 20 people are believed to live in the buildings and some 350 property owners who have not yet moved in will be affected.