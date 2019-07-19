Explosion occurs at gas factory in central China

Chinese state media reports that an explosion has occurred at a gas factory in central China.

State broadcaster CCTV reported that the blast took place in Sanmenxia, Henan province, at around 5:50 in the afternoon. Windows were shattered within 3 kilometers (1.9 miles) of the blast, and some doors inside buildings were toppled.

No further details were reported, and the possibility of casualties was unclear.

More than 60 people died in March in a chemical plant explosion in eastern Jiangsu province.