Sri Lanka officials accused of blast negligence granted bail

A Sri Lankan court has granted bail to the country's police chief and former top defense bureaucrat a week after they were arrested for alleged criminal negligence leading to Easter Sunday bomb attacks that killed more than 250 people.

The court ruled Tuesday that there was no need for the officials to be held during their investigation.

Police chief Pujith Jayasundara was suspended and former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando resigned after the April 21 attacks. They were arrested last week on the basis of the findings of a presidential commission of inquiry into the bomb attacks on three churches and three hotels.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, which were carried out by local Muslim radicals.