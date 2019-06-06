Jupiter and its moons are so close to Earth this month, you don’t even need a telescope

NASA’s Juno spacecraft captures Jupiter’s ‘Southern Lights’ Jupiter’s “southern lights” (also known as auroras) are shown in this animation of false-color maps from NASA’s Juno spacecraft. Auroras result when energetic electrons from the magnetosphere crash into the molecular hydrogen in the Jovian upper Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jupiter’s “southern lights” (also known as auroras) are shown in this animation of false-color maps from NASA’s Juno spacecraft. Auroras result when energetic electrons from the magnetosphere crash into the molecular hydrogen in the Jovian upper

Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, will be visible to the naked eye this month — and you could even see its largest moons.

During June, “the solar system’s planet is a brilliant jewel to the naked eye,” NASA wrote in its monthly sky-watching tips sheet.

If you use binoculars or a small telescope, you should be able to see the planet’s four largest moons and possibly glimpse the banded clouds around Jupiter, the agency said.





June 10 will be the best time to see Jupiter because that’s when the planet will reach opposition, NASA said. Opposition means “Jupiter, Earth and the sun are arranged in a straight line, with Earth in the middle,” according to the agency.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jupiter will be visible in the sky all night and will be at its closest point to earth.

Though opposition will happen on June 10, “the entire month or so around opposition is an equally good time to observe the planet and its four largest moons,” NASA said.

From June 14 through 19, the moon will “form a beautiful lineup in the sky” with Jupiter and Saturn that will change each night as the moon makes its orbit, NASA said.

For a closer look at the planet, check out the images from NASA’s Juno Mission, which launched in 2011 and has been orbiting Jupiter since 2016.