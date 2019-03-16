Slovakia could get its first female president in ballot

A man walks past a campaign poster for Zuzana Caputova in Bratislava, Slovakia, Friday, March 15, 2019. Caputova is one of the favorite candidates to succeed Slovakia's President Andrej Kiska in the upcoming election. Slovakia holds the presidential election on Saturday, March 16, 2019. The poster reads: "Let's stand against evil, together we can make it." Petr David Josek AP Photo