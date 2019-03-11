Mexican president touts good ties with US in first 100 days

In this Friday, March 8, 2019 photo, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador talks to journalists at his daily 7 a.m. press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City. Lopez Obrador's first 100 days in office have combined a compulsive shedding of presidential trappings with a dizzying array of policy initiatives, and a series of missteps haven't even dented his soaring approval ratings. Marco Ugarte AP Photo