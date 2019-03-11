Germany to keep pressing Turkey on permits for reporters

German broadcaster ZDF's Istanbul bureau chief Joerg Brase walks to a car on his way to the airport to leave the country, in Istanbul, Sunday, March 10, 2019. Brase and Thomas Seibert of Tagesspiegel were stripped of their press credentials to work in Turkey and had left the country. They have called the government's move an attempt to silence international media and German officials have criticised Turkey's refusal to renew their accreditations. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo