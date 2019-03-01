The Latest: Siege in Somali capital ends, attackers killed

Somalis walk near a destroyed building after a car bomb in Mogadishu, Somalia, Thursday Feb. 28, 2019. At least four people were killed in a powerful explosion late Thursday in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, police said, in an attack that Islamic extremists said was an attempt to bomb a hotel. Militants detonated a car bomb near the residence of Judge Abshir Omar, and security forces stationed outside the house fought off gunmen who tried to force their way into Omar’s house, police officer Mohamed Hussein told The Associated Press. Farah Abdi Warsameh AP Photo