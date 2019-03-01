Science vessel for ocean mission arrives in Seychelles

The research vessel Ocean Zephyr lays off Victoria, the Seychelles, on Friday March 1, 2019, where it will spend several days loading and testing equipment ahead of a weeks-long expedition to explore the depths of the Indian Ocean. The Ocean Zephyr is the mothership of the British-based Nekton Mission for scientists to document the impact of global warming in the unexplored frontier of the Indian Ocean that could affect billions of people in the surrounding region over the coming decades. Steve Barker AP Photo