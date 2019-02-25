Iran foreign minister resigns as his nuclear deal teeters

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018 file photo, Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, speaks at the Security Conference in Munich, Germany. The U.N.'s nuclear watchdog says Iran still is complying with the terms of a 2015 deal that aims to keep Tehran from building atomic weapons in exchange for economic incentives. The International Atomic Energy Agency said in a confidential quarterly report on Friday, Feb. 22 that Iran has been abiding with key limitations set in the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. dpa via AP, file Sven Hoppe