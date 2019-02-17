24 bodies found after Zimbabwe mine disaster; search goes on

A woman emerges from a tent where bodies of the small-scale gold miners who were caught underground Tuesday are being identified, on the outskirts of Kadoma town about 200 kilometres west of Harare, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. Eight subsistence miners who were trapped underground for several days after heavy flooding in Zimbabwe were rescued on Saturday, though dozens of their co-workers are still missing and feared dead. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi AP Photo