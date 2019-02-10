World

Iraqi Christians fear returning home, wary of Shiite militia

By FAY ABUELGASIM Associated Press

February 10, 2019 10:38 PM

In this Jan. 18, 2019 photo, a men pray at Mart Shmony Church, an orthodox church in the northern Iraqi town of Bartella, Iraq. Two years after it was liberated from Islamic State militants, only a fraction of Christian residents have returned to Bartella. Many fear intimidation by the town’s population of Shabak, a Shiite Muslim ethnic group who dominate the militias that now run Bartella.
BARTELLA, Iraq

Only a fraction of Christian residents has returned to the northern Iraqi town of Bartella, two years since it was liberated from Islamic State militants.

Many fear intimidation by the town's population of Shabak, a Shiite Muslim ethnic group that dominates the militias now running Bartella. The tensions are a sign of the sectarian splits around northern Iraq in the wake of the defeat of the Islamic State group.

The large cross in Bartella's main square is one of few overt signs this town was historically Christian.

Nearby, a massive billboard shows Shiite Muslim martyrs alongside a photo of Iran's Ayatollah Khomeini. Posters of Iranian-backed Shiite militiamen killed in fighting with the Islamic State group hang on streets all around the city, along with banners to revered historical Shiite saints.

