Turkish building fall puts spotlight on illegal construction

A woman reacts after rescue workers had pulled her out the rubble of an eight-story building which collapsed in Istanbul, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. The eight-story building collapsed, killing at least two people and trapping several others inside the rubble, Turkish officials said. The building had 43 people living in 14 apartments, with a street-level ground floor and seven higher floors, Istanbul Gov. Ali Yerlikaya said, adding that the top three floors had been built illegally. (DHA via AP) AP