Venezuela air force general defects from Maduro government

FILE In this Nov. 21, 2016 file photo, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, left, speaks with Congressman Hector Rodriguez during a meeting with students, in Caracas, Venezuela. Now governor of Miranda state, Rodriguez has reached out to business owners who normally side with the opposition. Some call it “Light Chavismo,” although Rodriguez’s more moderate discourse belies an unflinching loyalty to Maduro. Fernando Llano, File AP Photo