Lebanon’s daily Al-Mustaqbal closes its print edition

The last print edition of Lebanon's daily Al-Mustaqbal (Future) newspaper is displayed at a kiosk, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. Al-Mustaqbal, which is owned by Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri’s family, said it is ceasing its print edition and turning into a digital newspaper. Al-Mustaqbal was founded in 1999 by Hariri’s father, former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, who was assassinated by a massive truck bomb in Beirut six years later. Since then, the paper has been a mouthpiece of the Western-backed coalition in Lebanon, which is opposed to Hezbollah and other groups allied with Iran and Syria. Hussein Malla AP Photo