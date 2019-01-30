Diverse, international flock awaits Pope Francis’ UAE trip

In this Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 photo, two parishioners at St. Mary's Catholic Church take photographs of themselves in front of a cut-out picture of Pope Francis, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The pontiff’s visit from Feb. 3 through Feb. 5 marks the first papal visit in history to the Arabian Peninsula, the birthplace of Islam. There are nine Catholic churches in the federation of seven sheikhdoms governed by hereditary rulers. Jon Gambrell AP Photo