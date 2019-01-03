Pope Francis spins a soccer ball on his finger, kicking off a holy war of memes

It’s not every day that the pope inspires a battle of the memes.
Then again, it’s not every day the pope twirls a soccer ball on his finger. It happened Wednesday at the Vatican.
During one of Pope Francis’ weekly papal audiences, a member of Circus of Cuba delicately placed a spinning soccer ball — or football, if you prefer — on the pontiff’s raised finger, the Huffington Post reported.
Video of the moment, which lasted mere seconds, shows the papal leader grinning like a little boy, much like the native Argentinian did four years ago when he met the San Lorenzo football team — his favorite — from Buenos Aires, as reported by The Telegraph.
He was enthralled by the circus performers from Cuba, as well.
“I want to say hello and thank the circus artists from the circus of Cuba,” he told the crowd in Italian, “Inside Edition” reported.
“With this show, they bring beauty. A beauty that requires so much effort to do it. We have seen it. So much training, so much going on. But beauty always raises the heart, beauty makes us all better.”
Can we agree that memes make us all better, too?
The image of the pope twirling that soccer ball inspired a flood of memes after Reddit user BaconBaron101 posted a photo to the site’s “Photoshop Battles” thread, according to the Huffington Post.
You could almost hear the wheels spinning.
The pope could play for the Harlem Globetrotters with moves like that, one meme suggested.
Maybe he could toss pizzas? He lives in Italy, after all.
It takes dexterity to handle global situations.
Ballerinas apparently aren’t the only ones with great balance.
Someone sure has his finger on the pulse of the planet.
