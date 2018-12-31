NKorean leader says he’s ready for more talks with Trump

FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands prior to their meeting on Sentosa Island in Singapore. Kim Jong Un will be keeping North Korea watchers busy on New Year’s Day, when he is expected to give his annual speech laying out the country’s top priorities for the year ahead. Kim has a lot to talk about, like the future of his nukes, what he might want to get out of a second summit with President Trump and what’s next in his peace offensive with the South. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo