Bosnian Serbs detain man who led protests over son’s death

Bosnian Serb police secure an area at the spot with the symbol of a raised hand and a picture of the late David Dragicevic on it, in Bosnian town of Banja Luka, northwest of Sarajevo, Bosnia, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. Bosnian Serb police have detained Davor Dragicevic, the man whose quest for the truth over the death of his son has sparked months of anti-government protests. Radivoje Pavicic AP Photo