World

Doctors, rescuers work in tsunami-struck Indonesian areas

By NINIEK KARMINI Associated Press

December 23, 2018 05:19 PM

A man inspects the damage suffered by a building following a tsunami in Anyar, Indonesia, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. An eruption of one of the world's most infamous volcanic islands is believed to have triggered a tsunami that killed hundreds of people in Indonesia during a busy holiday weekend. The waves smashed onto beaches at night without warning, ripping houses and hotels from their foundations in seconds and sweeping terrified concertgoers into the sea. (AP Photo)
A man inspects the damage suffered by a building following a tsunami in Anyar, Indonesia, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. An eruption of one of the world's most infamous volcanic islands is believed to have triggered a tsunami that killed hundreds of people in Indonesia during a busy holiday weekend. The waves smashed onto beaches at night without warning, ripping houses and hotels from their foundations in seconds and sweeping terrified concertgoers into the sea. (AP Photo)
A man inspects the damage suffered by a building following a tsunami in Anyar, Indonesia, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. An eruption of one of the world's most infamous volcanic islands is believed to have triggered a tsunami that killed hundreds of people in Indonesia during a busy holiday weekend. The waves smashed onto beaches at night without warning, ripping houses and hotels from their foundations in seconds and sweeping terrified concertgoers into the sea. (AP Photo)
CARITA BEACH, Indonesia

Doctors are working to help survivors and rescuers are looking for more victims from a deadly tsunami that smashed into beachside buildings without warning in the darkness along an Indonesian strait.

The waves that swept terrified people into the sea Saturday night followed an eruption and possible landslide on Anak Krakatau, one of the world's most infamous volcanic islands.

At least 222 people were killed, more than 800 were injured, and dozens have been reported missing after the tsunami hit coastal areas along western Java and southern Sumatra islands. The death toll could increase once authorities hear from all stricken areas.

Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo expressed his sympathy and ordered government agencies to respond quickly to the disaster.

  Comments  