Deadly tsunami sweeps pop band off the stage at Indonesian beach concert, video shows

By Don Sweeney

December 23, 2018 08:22 AM

Water crashes into a stage as the Indonesian pop band Seventeen performs Saturday night in a screengrab from a video posted to YouTube by Channel News Asia. A deadly tsunami triggered by a volcanic eruption has killed at 222 people in Indonesia.
An Indonesian pop band was pumping up the crowd Saturday at a beach concert when water suddenly crashed through a stage backdrop, a video posted by Channel News Asia to YouTube shows.

The deluge knocks musicians off their feet and topples a drum set from the stage as panicked concert-goers scream and run before the video goes dark.

At least two people associated with the pop band Seventeen are dead and three more are missing following a deadly tsunami, reported CNN.

Triggered by a volcanic eruption, the tsunami Saturday night killed at least 222 people and left more than 800 missing, reported The Associated Press.

The beach concert by Seventeen, a young rock band, had been staged in a tent by a state-run electrical company for employees, according to The Associated Press.

A video posted to Instagram by the band says bassist M Awal Purbani and road manager Oki Wijaya died in the deluge, reported CNN. Guitarist Herman Sikumbang, a crew member and the wife of lead singer Riefian Fajarsyah are missing.

The New York Post, however, reported Sikumbang had been killed as well.

Fajarsyah later posted a photo of he and his wife kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower to Instagram, captioned, “Today is your birthday, I am wishing that you come home my love,” CNN reported.

Government officials say that at least 20 people were killed after a tsunami hit the coast at Serang, in Banten province. The national disaster management agency says 165 people were hurt and dozens of buildings were damaged Saturday night.

