AP Interview: Saudi royal says crown prince is here to stay

Saudi Prince Turki al-Faisal talks to the Associated Press in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday Nov. 24, 2018. A prominent Saudi royal says whether or not heads of state gathered in Argentina next week for the Group of 20 summit warmly engage with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, he is someone “that they have to deal with.” Prince Turki al-Faisal told The Associated Press the kingdom “will have to bear” that its reputation has been tarred by the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi in its Istanbul consulate last month. Kamran Jebreili AP Photo