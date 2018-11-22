Wife of academic jailed in UAE condemns actions of UK

This undated family handout photo shows Matthew Hedges with his wife Daniela Tejada. The family of a British academic jailed in the United Arab Emirates on spying allegations says he’s been sentenced to life in prison. Matthew Hedges, a 31-year-old PhD student in Middle Eastern Studies at Durham University, was arrested at Dubai Airport on May 5, 2018. Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt expressed shock at the verdict Wednesday Nov. 21, 2018 and has travelled to the UAE to make representations on his behalf. (Daniela Tejada via AP) Daniela Tejada AP