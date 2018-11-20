Angry cyclist took a poop on the road – then smashed it on driver’s windshield, cops say

Cyclists and drivers can sometimes get on each other’s nerves, but when the feces start flying, perhaps things have gone a little too far.
Now police are looking for a cyclist they say yelled at a driver in British Columbia before dropping his pants, taking a poop, grabbing the poop and slamming it onto the windshield of the car, the Columbia Valley Pioneer reported.
Police said there appeared to have been some sort of collision, though the details were unclear. The woman in the car locked herself inside as police said the cyclist opened her door and berated her before performing the smelly deed, according to the paper.
Video of the incident was captured on video and posted to Reddit, where it quickly took off.
“I thought in my head ‘Well maybe I should get my camera out, because this might be something.’ And right as I thought that, the dude closes the car door, takes a step back, pulls down his pants, you see full, bare, you-know-what. He crouches down right next to the car, and within ten seconds, he had completely relieved himself,” said Joshua Loftus, who took the video, according to CFAX 1070.
The video shows a man scooping something up from the road and flinging it at the windshield of the car. The glass splatters in a brown mess.
“Whipped his pants down, laid it down and whipped it at the window like full chimpanzee mode,” Loftus said, according to CTV News. “I have never seen anything like it in my life.”
The man shakes off his hand and picks up his bike, which had been lying in front of the car. He puts some items in a bag before leaning down and appearing to smash at a light before riding away.
Warning: The video contains profane language.
Police said the woman remained in her vehicle and was not harmed, according to CFAX 1070.
“Several bystanders were able to assist by calling 911, getting pictures of the suspect as well as filming the incident. So people are just encouraged to call us as soon as possible, and we can come and do our jobs and hopefully arrest the bad guy,” a police constable said, according to the station.
Loftus said it goes to show that drivers must share the road with cyclists “or else,” CTV News reported.
Police were still looking for the suspect, who they described as approximately 35 years old and 5-foot-10 with a brown beard, the Columbia Valley Pioneer reported.
