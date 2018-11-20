FILE - In this March 22, 2007, file photo, the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, bottom, anchors as U.S. Aegis Ship passes after they arrive at Busan port for joint military exercises in Busan, South Korea. China is allowing a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier and its battle group to make a port call in Hong Kong after it turned down similar request amid tensions with Washington. The Marine Department’s website listed the USS Ronald Reagan and three other Navy warships as approved to arrive on Wednesday.
US Navy to make Hong Kong port call after earlier refusal

The Associated Press

November 20, 2018 02:04 AM

HONG KONG

China is allowing a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier and its battle group to make a port call in Hong Kong after it earlier turned down a similar request amid tensions with Washington.

The Marine Department's website listed the USS Ronald Reagan and three other Navy warships as approved to arrive Wednesday.

China in September turned down a request for a port call in Hong Kong by the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp, the first time it had denied such a visit since 2016.

The earlier denial followed a spike in tensions over the South China Sea and Taiwan that resulted in various exchanges being put on hold.

The Reagan's expected visit comes ahead of a planned meeting this month between President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Argentina.

