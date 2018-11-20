Seoul: North Korea destroys 10 guard posts to lower tensions

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, file photo, smoke from an explosion rises as part of the dismantling of a South Korean guard post in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the two Koreas in Cheorwon, as a North Korean guard post sits high in the upper left. North Korea on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, blown up some of its own frontline guard posts as part of agreements to ease tensions in its heavily fortified border with South Korea, Seoul’s Defense Ministry said. Pool Photo via AP, File Jung Yeon-je