A stitch in time: Cyprus’ Lefkaritiko lace faces grim future

In this Tuesday Oct. 23, 2018, Eudokia Stavri, left, and Margarita Charalambous stitches famous Lefkaritiko laces in Lefkara village, Cyprus. Legend has it that the intricate needlework used in embroidery known as ‘Lefkaritiko lace’ was of such high quality that Leonardo Da Vinci himself bought a tablecloth when he visited this mountainous village in the late 15th century and gifted it to Milan’s cathedral. Petros Karadjias AP Photo