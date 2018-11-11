Netanyahu rushes back to Israel after burst of Gaza violence

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and his wife Sara, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, attend ceremonies at the Arc de Triomphe Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Paris. Over 60 heads of state and government were taking part in a solemn ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the mute and powerful symbol of sacrifice to the millions who died from 1914-18. Francois Mori, Pool AP Photo