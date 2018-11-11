Fighting rages street-to-street in Yemen’s key port city

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017 file photo, Houthi Shiite rebels inspect the rubble of the Republican Palace that was destroyed by Saudi-led airstrikes, in Sanaa, Yemen. Airstrikes by Saudi Arabia and its allies in Yemen are on a pace to kill more civilians in 2018 than last year despite US claims that the coalition is working to prevent such bloodshed, a database tracking violence shows. The war, nearly four years old, may have killed as many as 80,000 people, according to the figures. Hani Mohammed, File AP Photo