Unsung heroes, animals were vital part of WWI war machine

FILE - Lancers on horseback enter a Belgium village in the first days of the war on the Western Front in a 1914 photo. They were messengers, spies, sentinels and the heavy haulers of World War I, carrying supplies, munitions and food and leading cavalry charges. The horses, mules, dogs and pigeons were a vital part of the Allied war machine, saving countless lives _ and dying by the millions. (AP Photo, File) AP