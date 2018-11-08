In the final hours of World War I, a terrible toll

In this photo taken on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, the grave marker of French WWI soldier Augustin Trebuchon in Vrigne-Meuse, France. His tiny plot is almost on the front line where the guns finally fell silent at 11 a.m. on the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, after a four-year war that had already killed millions. Hundreds of troops died on the final morning of World War I _ even after an armistice was reached and before it came into force. Death at literally the 11th hour highlighted the futility of a conflict that had become even more incomprehensible in four years of battle. Virginia Mayo AP Photo