Christian woman acquitted of blasphemy freed in Pakistan

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, file photo, Aasia Bibi is presented to journalists at a police station in Muzaffargarh, Pakistan. Bibi was acquitted in Pakistan, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, after eight years on death row for blasphemy has been freed from jail and while an offer from the European Parliament has been made to protect her family, those familiar with her whereabouts say she is still in Pakistan. Iram Asim, File AP Photo