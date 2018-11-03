Pacific archipelago to vote on independence from France

FILE - This Monday, May 9, 2018 file photo shows a general view of the bay of Noumea, the capital of New Caledonia with the yachting port in the background. New Caledonia, a French archipelago in the South Pacific, is preparing for an independence referendum upcoming Sunday Nov. 4, 2018, the last step in a three-decades-long decolonization effort. Theo Rouby, File AP Photo