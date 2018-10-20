IS frees 6 hostages in exchange with Syrian government

This photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA shows Abeer Shalgheen and her four children after being freed by the Islamic State group that kidnapped them on July 25 during a raid by the extremists on the southern province of Sweida, Syria, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. The Islamic State group early Saturday released two women and four children they had been holding since July in the first part of an exchange with the Syrian government that will set free dozens of women related to members of the extremist group, opposition activists said. (SANA via AP) AP