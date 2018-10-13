Minor blast injures at least 4 people in India’s northeast

Indian police personnel inspect the site of an explosion near a busy market in Gauhati, India, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. A minor blast hit a busy shopping district in the capital of India’s northeastern Assam state on Saturday, wounding at least four people, police said. The explosion took place near the office of a district magistrate, but it is unclear whether the official was the target, said senior police officer Harmeet Singh. Anupam Nath AP Photo