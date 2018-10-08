Bangladesh’s ex-PM transferred from prison to hospital

FILE- In this Dec. 28, 2017 file photo, Bangladesh’s former prime minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia, center, leaves after a court appearance in Dhaka, Bangladesh. A medical board formed by Bangladesh’s government is examining the health of opposition leader Zia in the hospital where she was admitted this weekend following complaints that her health was deteriorating rapidly in a prison in the nation’s capital. A.M. Ahad, File AP Photo