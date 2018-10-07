FILE - In this July 4, 2017 file photo, Interpol President, Meng Hongwei, delivers his opening address at the Interpol World congress in Singapore. A French judicial official says Friday Oct.5, 2018 the president of Interpol has been reported missing after traveling to China.
World

China accuses ex-Interpol chief of bribery, other crimes

The Associated Press

October 07, 2018 11:26 PM

BEIJING

Chinese authorities say they are investigating the former president of Interpol for bribery and other crimes and indicate that political transgressions may have also landed him in trouble.

In a statement posted on a government website Monday, the authorities said Meng Hongwei, China's vice minister for public security, was being investigated due to his own "willfulness and for bringing trouble upon himself."

Interpol announced Sunday that Meng had resigned as president of the international police agency, effective immediately, shortly after China made a brief announcement that Meng was under investigation.

Meng's unexplained disappearance in China late last month, which had prompted the French government and Interpol to make their concerns known publicly, threatened to tarnish Beijing's image.

