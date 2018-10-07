Last appeal of Christian on Pakistan death row for blasphemy

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2016, file photo, supporters of a Pakistani religious group shout slogans demanding hanging of a Christian woman, Aasia Bibi in Lahore, Pakistan. Pakistan’s Supreme Court is set to hear the final appeal of the Christian on death row since 2010 accused of insulting Islam’s prophet, a crime that incites mobs to kill and carries an automatic death penalty. K.M. Chaudary, File AP Photo