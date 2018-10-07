The Latest: Serb leader Dodik declares presidential win

A Bosnian woman casts his vote at poling station in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Polls have opened in Bosnia for a general election that could install a pro-Russian nationalist to a top post and cement ethnic divisions drawn in a brutal war more than 20 years ago. Sunday’s vote is seen as a test of whether Bosnia will move toward integration in the European Union and NATO or remain entrenched in war-era rivalries. Amel Emric AP Photo