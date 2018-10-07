Supporters of Opposition Presidential candidates, Cabral Libii, shout slogans during an election campaign rally outside the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Separatists who have declared an English-speaking state in parts of Cameroon are threatening Sunday’s election, one that Africa’s oldest leader should win easily _ but with a weakened mandate if people stay away from the polls.
Supporters of Opposition Presidential candidates, Cabral Libii, shout slogans during an election campaign rally outside the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Separatists who have declared an English-speaking state in parts of Cameroon are threatening Sunday’s election, one that Africa’s oldest leader should win easily _ but with a weakened mandate if people stay away from the polls. Sunday Alamba AP Photo
Cameroon votes as separatists pose a threat; Biya win likely

The Associated Press

October 07, 2018 12:21 AM

YAOUNDE, Cameroon

Polls are opening in Cameroon as Africa's oldest leader is widely expected to win another term, while separatists threaten to disrupt the election and many people who have fled the unrest are unable to vote.

President Paul Biya has held office since 1982 and vows to end the crisis. The fractured opposition has been unable to rally behind a strong challenger to the 85-year-old leader.

A victory likely would come with a weakened mandate for Biya as many residents of the troubled English-speaking Southwest and Northwest regions have fled elsewhere. By law, voters can only cast a ballot in the community where they are registered.

Cameroon's government has said that anyone who tries to organize chaos on election day "risks being disagreeably surprised."

