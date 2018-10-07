Christians seek solace in prayer after Indonesia disasters

A sign “Pray for Petobo” is placed on a piece of a road on Saturday Oct. 6, 2018 after it moved when earthquake hit Petobo neighborhood in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia last week. Search teams pulled bodies from obliterated neighborhoods in the disaster-stricken Indonesian city of Palu on Saturday as more aid rolled in and the government said it was considering making devastated areas into mass graves. Aaron Favila AP Photo