Thailand’s celebrity cave boys head out on overseas tour

File - In this Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, file photo, members of the Wild Boars soccer team laugh during a media conference. After receiving a healthy dose of press runs in Thailand, the 12 boys and their soccer coach who were trapped in a flooded cave for almost three weeks are ready to take the show on the road as they are scheduled to make appearances in north and south America later this week, officials said. Gemunu Amarasinghe, File AP Photo