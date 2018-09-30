The Latest: Macedonia results show low turnout, big support

Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, centre, accompanied by his wife Zorica, left and his son Dusko, right, casts his ballot at a polling station during a referendum in Strumica, southeastern Macedonia, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. Macedonians were deciding Sunday on their country’s future, voting in a crucial referendum on whether to accept a landmark deal ending a decades-old dispute with neighbouring Greece by changing their country’s name to North Macedonia, to qualify for NATO membership and also pave its way toward the European Union. Boris Grdanoski AP Photo